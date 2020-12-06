He said it is important to appreciate the gains his New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has made on the economy and vote massively for him to continue.

In a last address to voters before the elections, he accused the opposition NDC of mismanaging the economy while in office and should they win, they will worsen it again.

"The abysmal state of affairs we met on assuming office demanded that we set to work immediately, and that is what we did. I'm proud to say that in four short years, we have delivered on the promises we made."

"Never again must we allow the management of our economy to get into the hands of people who will lead us into another financial and banking crisis. Cleaning up after the NDC is far too much work and cost. We should use such energies to build the youth because the NDC has shown that the economy is not safe in their hands," he said.

Earlier in the week, President Akufo-Addo and former President John Mahama signed a peace pact to accept the results of the elections.

President Akufo-Addo speaking at the ceremony reiterated the party’s commitment to ensure peace during and after the elections.

He pledged to accept the verdict of the people of Ghana saying that their primary consideration was the peace, unity and the safety of the country.

He called on the security agencies to ensure that the atmosphere in the country was conducive, under a fair and transparent electoral process.

Mr. Mahama also expressed his commitment to ensure a peaceful election, but noted that the recent events such as the Ayawaso West Wuogon violence has given many anxious moments of doubt about the government’s ability to deliver a peaceful violence free election.

He said despite such past incidents the public has risen to the occasion and have delivered a peaceful election.