The objective of the ceremony is to get a firm commitment of the candidates to work for a peaceful and open electoral process.

In the Presidential Elections Peace Pact (PEPP) on the theme "Eradicating vigilantism: The role of political parties", the contenders need to show commitment to follow electoral rules and ensure that Ghana stays peaceful after the election.

Speaking at the signing of the peace pact, Nana Addo pledged to accept the outcome of the presidential election on December 7.

He pledged to commit to Ghana's peace and unity, adding that the NPP looks forward to a credible election.

"We, in the NPP, want a credible election, conducted in a peaceful and tranquil atmosphere.

"We are certain we have a track record that will make Ghanaians vote to renew our mandate. Just as it was in 2016, we want this victory to be sweet and incontestable."

"I have said that we believe in elections, and I am happy to give my word that we shall accept the verdict of the people of Ghana. Above all, I pledge that the peace, unity, and safety of Ghana will be our primary consideration," he said.

On the part of Mahama, he said "We expect to see all security personnel deployed for the elections to be in uniform and with visible name tags.

"Let us strive to prevent the violence of the past, particularly as witnessed in early 2019 during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections, which till date has gone unpunished."

He added: "Reckless remarks by leading members of the ruling party that the unfortunate events of Ayawaso West Wuogun were just a dress rehearsal for the actual election, do not inspire confidence for the delivery of a peaceful election."

Read Mahama's full speech below:

PEACE MESSAGE FROM JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA, 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE OF THE NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS

Good morning my brothers and sisters.

Peace be upon you – As-salamu alaykum.

As we end our campaigns tomorrow and prepare to vote on Monday, I pledge to ensure peace and preserve the stability of our dear nation.

Elections are about counting heads not cutting heads. And so we will work toward peace.

I urge the security agencies, voters, and all stakeholders to ensure law and order.

We expect to see all security personnel deployed for the elections to be in uniform and with visible name tags.

Let us strive to prevent the violence of the past, particularly as witnessed in early 2019 during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections, which till date has gone unpunished.

Ladies and gentlemen, our country stands at a critical juncture of history. Never have the lives of so many depended on the power of a thumb.

Now more than ever, we need the institutions of our democracy to work impartially to deliver an outcome that is fair, transparent, and in the National Interest.

The Electoral Commission, the Judiciary, the Security Services, and the media hold the future of our nation in their hands.

The United States of America has set an example for us, where institutions of democracy have upheld the constitution despite severe verbal and legal assaults by a losing incumbent.

Will our institutions perform the same in the face of a similar situation?

Recent events under the current President have given many anxious moments of doubt about this administration’s ability to deliver a peaceful, violence-free election.

The events of Ayawaso West Wuogon are fresh in our minds.

The administration’s refusal to sanction persons involved in assaulting an Honourable Member of Parliament and injuring scores of people remain one of the darkest days in our democratic history.

Reckless remarks by leading members of the ruling party that the unfortunate events of Ayawaso West Wuogun were just a dress rehearsal for the actual election, do not inspire confidence for the delivery of a peaceful election.

Subsequent intervention by the Peace Council led to the two leading parties signing an agreement of twenty-two (22) deliverables.

Of these 22 deliverables, eighteen (18) were dependent on the government.

As far as I am aware, the government has failed to sign the agreement.

The loss of three lives in the course of a regular voter registration exercise also gives cause for worry.

The military siege of the Volta Region and other locations during the registration exercise created an intimidating atmosphere akin to a nation at war.

But we are optimistic. In the face of similar doubts in the past, Ghanaians have risen to the occasion and delivered peaceful elections.

It is my prayer that despite our deepest fears we shall be proved wrong and Ghana will once again be proven to be the beacon of democracy in Africa.

We have done it before, and we can do it again!

Let us on Monday exorcise the ghost of Ayawaso West Wuogon.

I am John Dramani Mahama and I stand for peace.

Let there be peace in Ghana before, during, and after the elections.

God bless us all.

Here's Nana Addo's full speech below:

Remarks By The President Of The Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, At The 2020 Peace Pact Programme, On Friday, 4th December 2020

I am pleased to be part of this event that seeks to highlight the importance of peace in our country as we go to the polls on Monday, 7th December, and I thank the conveners for the invitation to be here and say a few words this morning. This is the third time I have participated in this ceremony – the first two as Leader of the Opposition, and the third as President of the Republic. On previous occasions, I have held to my part of the peace pact, and, on this third occasion as President of the Republic, I will do the same.

I stand here as the representative of the New Patriotic Party, a political party founded on the strong belief that Ghana is best governed under a constitutional arrangement that guarantees multi-parties. We come from a long tradition that believes in disputes being settled by superior arguments, and not by violence. It has been a long and tortuous journey that has brought this nation finally to this Fourth Republic and the consensus of multi-party democracy.

We believe in elections, we have always done and we, in the NPP, can safely claim without any fear of contradiction that every improvement that has brought more widespread credibility to our electoral process has been at our instigation. (A younger generation might not even be aware that the use in the electoral process of transparent ballot boxes and photo-ID cards were resisted.)

We believe in an electoral process that is genuinely free and fair, and in which the people can have confidence. We believe in an electoral process in which the losers will feel they have been in a fair fight, and would willingly congratulate the winners, and go back to regroup to seek more persuasive ways to convince the electorate.

It is in the interest of the political parties that there is not only an absence of violence, but that there is no tension, and there is a truly peaceful atmosphere throughout the country. I would like to call on the security agencies to be up and doing in their work, in making make sure that the atmosphere in the country is one conducive for the conduct of a fair and transparent process.

The strictures as to the consequences of the Ayawaso West Wuogon elections may be an opportunity for all of us to look at this issue. For myself, I do not want to use this platform to engage in controversy, but merely to state that whatever were the acceptable recommendations of the Commission of Enquiry have been faithfully adhered to by the Government. The security services in the Volta Region are there to respond to the well-documented secessionist activities, and not to engage in any imaginary intimidation of the people of the Region.

The best manifesto policies and promises would come to naught if there is no peace. You can assemble the sharpest brains and the greatest workaholics to run a government, if there is no peace, your promises remain promises, and you can even have a combination of the best policies, the brightest and most hardworking and incorruptible people to run the government, if there is no peace, you cannot deliver on your promises.

I would say, therefore, that we the politicians and political parties have the most to lose if there is no peace. I dare say there are some organisations and some individuals whose very existence depends on continuing turmoil in Africa, and African nations being led to believe they would remain poor, dependent, and underdeveloped forever.

I do not ask that we behave like the famous three monkeys, and see no evil, hear no evil, and speak no evil, but I do not think we help our situation very much when all we see is evil, all we hear is evil, and all we speak is evil.

I am not suggesting that we cover up our failings in any way; we are nowhere near where we should be, there is still poverty, young people remain at risk, and the public purse is not as properly guarded as it could be. But there is a lot that we can and should be proud of, and these too should be part of the narrative.

In the immediate matters that concern all of us, I would say we have conducted admirably the electoral process thus far. In the midst of a global pandemic, the Electoral Commission has compiled a credible voters’ register. The Special Voting process passed off peacefully, with all political parties happy with the process.

It does not help that a would-be reputable media organisation puts out a totally false story that the EC had been caught with illegally printed excess ballots. If we are concerned about peace, such media outlets should be condemned by all. Such deliberate malice heightens tensions and incites passions unnecessarily.

We, in the NPP, want a credible election, conducted in a peaceful and tranquil atmosphere. We are certain we have a track record that will make Ghanaians vote to renew our mandate. Just as it was in 2016, we want this victory to be sweet and incontestable.

I have said that we believe in elections, and I am happy to give my word that we shall accept the verdict of the people of Ghana. Above all, I pledge that the peace, unity, and safety of Ghana will be our primary consideration.

May God bless us all, and our homeland Ghana, and make her great and strong.

I thank you for your attention.