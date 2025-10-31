Speaker Bagbin appointed to IPU Task Force to mediate Russia-Ukraine war

The Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has been appointed as a member of the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s (IPU) Task Force on the peaceful resolution of the war in Ukraine.

The appointment was announced in a statement dated Thursday, October 30, and signed by David Sebastian Damoah, Director of Media Relations at the Parliamentary Service.

According to the statement, the President of the IPU cited Speaker Bagbin’s integrity, impartiality, and proven ability to build trust among diverse parties as key reasons for his inclusion in the high-level Task Force.

Speaker Bagbin joins seven other distinguished parliamentarians representing all six geopolitical groups of the IPU. The Task Force, established in March 2022, was created as an ad hoc mechanism to encourage dialogue between lawmakers from Ukraine and the Russian Federation amid the ongoing conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

President of Russia Vladimir Putin

In a letter confirming his appointment, IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong commended Bagbin’s leadership qualities and extensive experience in mediation. The letter stated:

We are confident that your leadership and experience will enhance the work and impact of the Task Force in its mission to support diplomatic efforts for a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since its inception, the IPU Task Force has held at least thirteen meetings and conducted diplomatic missions to Kyiv and Moscow in July 2022. It continues to host consultations with delegations from both countries every six months during IPU Assemblies, providing one of the few remaining platforms for parliamentary dialogue between the two sides.

ALSO READ: GAF vows action against Soldier who assaulted 2 civilians in viral pharmacy video