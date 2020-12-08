Titus-Glover lost his bid to represent the people of Tema East for the third term after winning the seat in 2012 and 2016.

Isaac Ashai Odamtten beat the MP with 41,692 votes as against 31,956 votes cast.

Isaac Ashai Odamtten, NDC parliamentary candidate

The NDC candidate is coming with a lot of experience in banking and theology.

The Tema East seat which happens to be a safe seat for the NPP was once won by the NDC in the 2000 polls.

However, the NPP in 2004 Elections regained the seat from the NDC and maintained it for four consecutive terms.

The Tema East Constituency is one of the constituencies under the Tema Metropolis and covers Tema Newtown and Tema Community One with a voter population of 101,797.