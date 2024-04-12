Election 2024: Refrain from propagating fake news — Nana Addo cautions Ghanaians

He stressed the importance of rejecting such misinformation to uphold national unity and harmony.

Addressing attendees at the 2024 Eid celebrations held at the Black Star Square in Accra, he underscored the significance of refraining from endorsing or propagating fake news, cautioning against its dissemination.

Pulse Ghana

He said "We are in an election year and in election years, there is a tendency for self-seeking people to exploit our differences of religion and ethnicity to foment division to promote narrow and parochial sectarian and political agendas.