Election 2024: Refrain from propagating fake news — Nana Addo cautions Ghanaians

Emmanuel Tornyi

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed grave concern as he pondered over the surge of fake news spreading across the country.

Nana Addo
Nana Addo

As the country prepares for the December 2024 general elections, he called on Ghanaians to remain vigilant against the proliferation of fake news in the run-up to the December general polls.

He stressed the importance of rejecting such misinformation to uphold national unity and harmony.

Addressing attendees at the 2024 Eid celebrations held at the Black Star Square in Accra, he underscored the significance of refraining from endorsing or propagating fake news, cautioning against its dissemination.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Chief Imam Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Chief Imam Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu Pulse Ghana
He said "We are in an election year and in election years, there is a tendency for self-seeking people to exploit our differences of religion and ethnicity to foment division to promote narrow and parochial sectarian and political agendas.

"In an age of information and new media, which also offers people a wide degree of anonymity, we should be careful about the spread of misinformation and disinformation, especially when such misinformation and disinformation destroy the hard-earned reputation of people."

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

