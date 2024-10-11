ADVERTISEMENT
Electoral Commission releases polling and special voting centres; check your centre

Andreas Kamasah

With less than two months until Ghana's highly anticipated presidential and parliamentary elections, the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has unveiled the list of all polling centres and special voting locations nationwide. These elections, set to take place in December, will determine the country’s next government and the composition of Parliament, making this release a crucial step in the preparations.

The EC, Ghana’s election management body, has been intensifying efforts to ensure the election process is transparent, efficient, and peaceful. This includes logistical preparations, voter education campaigns, and now, the release of the full list of venues where voting will occur. Ghanaians across all regions will have access to these centres to cast their ballots.

The publication of this list marks a key milestone in the EC’s operations as it gears up for a smooth electoral process. The list includes locations for regular polling stations as well as special voting centres, which accommodate election officials, security personnel, and other key workers who will be on duty on election day.

Citizens can access the full list of polling and special voting centres through official channels, allowing them to know exactly where to cast their votes in December.

For a comprehensive list of the polling centres and special voting locations, see below.

As the election draws near, the EC continues to engage stakeholders to ensure all necessary measures are in place for a credible and peaceful election.

