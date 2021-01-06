The dissolution is in accordance with Article 113(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

Immediately after 12 am, newly elected members of the incoming session of Parliament will convene to elect a Speaker and two deputies in accordance with Articles 95, 96 and 100(2) of the 1992 Constitution after which the elected Speaker will swear members in as lawmakers.

This year’s exercise is unique as both sides of the House are claiming to be in the Majority because both the NPP and NDC have 137 seats each in the new parliament.

The NDC has insisted it will nominate a Speaker, in the person of Alban Bagbin who is the longest-serving MP in Ghana’s history, while the NPP wants to maintain the current Speaker Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye who has held the position since January 2017.

But aside from the election of the Speaker of the 8th Parliament, there are also the positions of first and second deputy Speakers to be filled.

According to the 1992 constitution, Article 96 to be precise, the framework for how the two Deputy Speakers of Parliament could be elected has been stated clearly.

It states that “ (a) there are two Deputy Speakers who are elected from among the members of Parliament by the members. (b) Both deputy speakers cannot be from the same political party.

It is on the back of the above that host of political show, Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, Paul Adom-Otchere has explained how the only independent candidate in the 8th Parliament can become the second deputy Speaker.

Conventionally, since 2008, the second deputy Speaker has been reserved for the minority because they do not contest the main and first deputy positions due to the general acceptance that the party with the majority would win the position.

