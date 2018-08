news

The former Ashanti Regional Minister, Peter Anarfi-Mensah, has died.

He reportedly died at the Komfo Anorkye Teaching hospital Monday afternoon.

His predecessor, Samuel Sarpong confirmed on Accra-based Asempa FM.

He said the former Minister had been on admission at the hospital for two weeks after sustaining injuries from a minor accident in his house.

In 2015, Peeter Anarfi-Mensah, Headmaster of the Tepa Senior High School, was nominated as the Ashanti Regional Minister by former president John Mahama.