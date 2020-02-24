He said he had in his possession, the receipts for some GH¢75,000 paid for three of the excavators, "but they did not give the machines to them".

"I just don't talk. I want you to realise that I'm not creating problems for your radio station. My own Chairman, Dankwa Smith (Bute) in Central Region, he first introduced Ekow Ewusi to me. For every excavator, Ekow Ewusi and Frimpong-Boateng charged GH¢25,000," the MP told Accra-based Class FM in Parliament.

He claimed that one of the officials known as Adusei had the receipt for some GH¢50,000 he paid for two excavators which were also not released to him.

Meanwhile, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has denied allegations that his son, Jojo Frimpong-Boateng is involved in illegal mining.

Horace Ekow Ewusi

He indicated that such allegations are untrue.

Prof. Boateng issued the disclaimer in an interview with journalists on Thursday after the President’s State of the Nation Address.

He told journalists that "he [his son] is not involved in anything and the world will get to know soon."

There were some reports that a company linked to the son of Prof. Frimpong-Boateng, Jojo Frimpong Boateng, was involved in illegal mining.

Prof Frimpong Boateng

The reports were trumpeted by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as well as Kennedy Agyapong.

Kennedy Agyapong had alleged that some mining excavators seized by the government from alleged illegal miners had been given to Jojo Frimpong-Boateng through Ekow Ewusi who is currently being held by police over the disappearance of seized excavators.