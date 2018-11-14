Get to know the aspirants for NDC's National Organiser

news

Over nine thousand (9000) delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will converge at the Accra International Trade Fair Centre during the weekend to elect new national executives.

The new executives are expected to wrestle power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2020, therefore, describing the contests as fierce will be an understatement.

Though different positions like that of the National Chairman, General Secretary and the 1st Vice Chairperson will be keenly contested, the loaded National Organiser field will is expected to be fireworks.

The incumbent, Kofi Adams, will not be contesting; however the field looks packed with veterans of the party.

We took a look at the aspirants and their chances of winning.

1. Joshua Akamba: Joshua Akamba is one of the favourites for this position due to his experience. He has served as a two-time Deputy National Organizer of the party under Yaw Boateng Gyan and Kofi Adams. Akamba came under a lot of backlash recently for inciting senior high school students at Tempane against the government.

2. Anita De Sooso: Anita De Sosoo is moving from the 1st Vice Chair position to contest as a National Organizer. She is one of the women leaders in the NDC and she is very well known for her outspoken nature. She is one the dark horses in this contest.

3. Baba Jamal: The former Akwatia Member of Parliament will contesting for his first national position. He comes into the contest with loads of experience from being an MP and a deputy Minister of Information and the Eastern Region.

4. Yaw Boateng Gyan: Boateng Gyan will be contesting for the National Organiser position for the second time after being ousted by Kofi Adams in the last delegates congress. He is considered as one of the front-runners in this contest due to the experience he bears.

5. Solomon Nkansah: Nkansah will be contesting this position having served as National Communications Officer for the past 4 years. He is considered as having an outside shot of winning the contest.