Ghana Card will replace passport forms under my administration — Bawumia

According to him, Ghana Card holders will only pay for the passport application fee via electronic transfer, specifically mobile money, by providing their Ghana Card numbers.
The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has declared, with great conviction, that there will be no more passport forms if elected as President in the 2024 general elections.
He stated that after the process, the applicant would be able to receive the passport in the comfort of their home.
He made this known when he met with the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Imams, Clergy, and Zongo Chiefs, where he engaged them on his vision and policies for Ghana.
"Under my administration, the application for a passport is going to be very easy. If you have your Ghana Card, just pay your money and your passport will be printed for you," he said.
The traditional process of obtaining a passport involves the completion of detailed forms that require personal information, background details, and other pertinent data.
However, Vice President Bawumia's announcement suggests a dramatic departure from this established practice.
Advocates of this proposition argue that eliminating passport forms could streamline the application process, reduce red tape, and make the system more user-friendly.
The move is seen as a potential game-changer, aligning with the government's broader agenda of digitisation and administrative efficiency.