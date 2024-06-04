Ghana Card will replace passport forms under my administration — Bawumia

He stated that after the process, the applicant would be able to receive the passport in the comfort of their home.

He made this known when he met with the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Imams, Clergy, and Zongo Chiefs, where he engaged them on his vision and policies for Ghana.

"Under my administration, the application for a passport is going to be very easy. If you have your Ghana Card, just pay your money and your passport will be printed for you," he said.

The traditional process of obtaining a passport involves the completion of detailed forms that require personal information, background details, and other pertinent data.

However, Vice President Bawumia's announcement suggests a dramatic departure from this established practice.

Advocates of this proposition argue that eliminating passport forms could streamline the application process, reduce red tape, and make the system more user-friendly.