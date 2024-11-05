Ghana Freedom Party withdraws from 2024 elections due to founder Akua Donkor's death

“We are by this letter formally informing the Commission of our intention not to participate in the elections,” the statement addressed to the Electoral Commission read. “This decision, irrespective of how difficult it may be, has been reached to posthumously honour the commitment and sacrifices by our late Founder and Presidential Candidate as the only person to send her candidature to grave.”

Passing of a Grassroots Advocate

Akua Donkor, known for her passionate advocacy for farmers and women’s rights, passed away on 28 October 2024, at the age of 72. Her family confirmed she died at Ridge Hospital in Accra after a brief illness. The news of her passing has prompted the GFP to reconsider its role in the 2024 election, opting to withdraw to commemorate her contributions to Ghanaian politics and the communities she served.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akua Donkor Pulse Ghana

Electoral Commission Pauses Ballot Printing

Following Donkor’s death, the Electoral Commission of Ghana has suspended the printing of presidential ballot papers for the 2024 election. In a statement released on 29 October, the Commission expressed condolences to Donkor’s family and the GFP, acknowledging her commitment to political service. The Commission cited Article 50 (4) of the 1992 Constitution, which mandates a ten-day period for new nominations if a candidate passes away between the close of nominations and the election date.

“The Electoral Commission has today received information on the unfortunate passing of the Presidential Candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor. May she rest in peace,” the Commission’s statement read.

A Political Legacy of Resilience

ADVERTISEMENT

Donkor, a persistent presidential candidate despite limited resources, began her political journey as the Assemblywoman for Herman in the Ashanti Region. In 2012, she launched her first presidential campaign as an independent candidate, though the Electoral Commission disqualified her candidacy due to eligibility issues. She subsequently supported Papa Kwesi Nduom of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), underscoring her adaptability and commitment to Ghanaian politics.

For the 2024 election, Donkor had selected popular broadcaster Kwabena Agyeman Appiah Kubi, also known as Roman Fada, as her running mate. The GFP has yet to issue a detailed statement regarding its plans following her passing.

Commitment to Future Elections

The GFP expressed its regret for any inconvenience caused by its withdrawal and assured that it would participate in future elections. This decision, the party noted, is a mark of respect for Donkor’s enduring dedication to political service.