Ghana losing 64 experienced MPs not good for legislature and democracy — Bagbin

A total of 28 MPs have been unsuccessful in their attempts to secure a return to Parliament, indicating a change in the party's internal dynamics leading up to the 2024 general elections.

Already, nineteen MPs affiliated with the majority caucus of the NPP indicated that they will not be running for re-election in the parliamentary elections in 2024.

Bagbin speaking on the MPs exiting parliament called on all stakeholders, especially the political parties, to address this issue and prevent its recurrence to ensure that resources are not continually wasted.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Honourable members, as if the Black Stars’ performance was not bad enough, we woke up one Saturday, and by the evening, we had lost 28 MPs through the primaries of the NPP. Earlier last year, we lost 17 MPs through the primaries of the NDC. Honourable members, the primaries are part of the process for the electorates to determine who represents them in parliament. But the case of voluntary discontinuance of five and 19, followed by deselection of 17 and 28, is not a good signal for the legislature and for Ghana’s democratic development. Experience, as we all know, counts in this house, but the endorsement of your party is equally important.