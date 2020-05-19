He said his [Mahama] campaign message lacks the kind of focus that Ghanaians are looking for, hence he must be rejected again in 2020.

"John Mahama's message lacks the reassuring ingredients during his consistent Facebook live encounters, which has left many Ghanaians disappointed and disarmed of the fervour that is needed for the 2020 election," Akpaloo said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

Kofi Percival Apaloo

"During his tenure, Ghana retrogressed in every sector. We shall not allow him to draw us back again. We are going forward, " he added.

He said what was more worrying was the fact that the former President lacks vision and must not be given the chance to govern the country again," he added.