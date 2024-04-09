ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana saves millions of Cedis through digitisation - Bawumia

Evans Effah

Digitisation has brought significant savings to Ghana, with the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, stating that it has saved the country millions of cedis.

Dr. Bawumia
Dr. Bawumia

Speaking at the launch of LEADing Justice, a strategic framework document of the Chief Justice on her vision for the Judiciary and Judicial Service of Ghana, Bawumia highlighted the benefits of digitisation in the elimination of ghost pensioners and workers, resulting in savings of GHC480 million and GHC356 million respectively.

The Vice President expressed his delight in the Chief Justice's focus on digitisation, noting that Ghana has made major strides in this area within a short period. He emphasised the importance of digitisation in the judicial system, stating that it is crucial for the advancement of the judiciary.

Bawumia highlighted the impact of digitisation on the tax system, with the proportion of individuals with Tax Identification Numbers increasing from four percent to 85 percent after the introduction of the Ghana Card. He also highlighted the elimination of ghost workers in the Controller and Accountant General Office through the use of the Ghana Card.

The Vice President emphasised the importance of the fundamental pillars of law, ethics, asset management, due process, and digitisation in the advancement of the judicial system. He also highlighted the positive changes brought about by the e-system in the administration of justice, appealing to all Ghanaians to support the vision of the Chief Justice.

The government has committed to continuing its support for the Judicial Service, with plans to invest in court infrastructure, residential accommodation for judges and magistrates, and general re-tooling of the human resources of the institution to improve justice delivery.

The Vice President emphasised the importance of this investment for the country's progress.

