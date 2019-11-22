According to him, Mahama made massive investments in various sectors that benefit President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government.

He said "John Mahama handed over to the two massive oil fields. In 2016, oil production was about, barrels a day and today we are talking about almost 200,000 barrels a day. For the first time in our history, the Mahama government handed over to Akufo-Addo a nation that has resolved this energy crisis for good, he left behind heaven."

Fiifi Kwetey

Fiifi Kwetey who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Ketu South and former deputy Minister for Food & Agriculture explained that the NDC government left Ghana in a good financial state especially the ability to resolve the energy crisis which affected many Ghanaian businesses.

"You have these handed over to you, yet you said you have inherited an economic mess. Meanwhile, your GDP, today, is based on those two oil fields that have been handed over to you.

"Since the 1980s, we have always known that every three or so years, we go through an energy crisis," he added.