Ghanaian businessman rates Nana Addo 4 out of 10 in fight against corruption

Dr. Yamson, reacting to the vote-buying in the just-ended presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), said in an interview with JoyNews that all successive leaders and the incumbent president have failed woefully, leaving the country bankrupt after their tenures.

“Every leader in this country, by the time he leaves office, is bankrupt because the leader has been very corrupt. And I am not afraid to talk about this because it's the reality,” he stated.

Videos emerged online that show some delegates alleging that Agyapong gave them GH¢300 while Vice President Bawumia gave them GH¢400 as transportation allowances.

This means that each delegate got GH¢700 from both candidates on the day of the election to transport them from their homes to the polling stations to cast their votes. If that is multiplied by a total of 203439 delegates who participated in the elections, the result is GH¢142,407,300.