Female footballer undergoes emergency heart surgery after scary collapse on pitch

Angel City FC player Savy King had emergency heart surgery after suddenly collapsing during a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) match last week.

The 20-year-old defender fell to the ground during the second half of Friday’s game at BMO Stadium in California, where Angel City were playing against the Utah Royals.

Known for her ability to play in different positions, King was quickly given medical attention on the pitch while her teammates, clearly upset, looked on. Play was stopped for 10 minutes before she was taken off the field on a stretcher.

Doctors at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles later found that King had a heart abnormality. Angel City FC confirmed that she has since had surgery to correct the problem.

Family shares crucial update

Her family gave an update on her condition, saying she is recovering well and doctors are hopeful for a full recovery.

In a statement shared by The Sun, the family said:

On behalf of our entire family, along with Savy, we have been so moved by the love and support from Angel City players, staff, fans and community, as well as soccer fans across the country. We are blessed to share that Savy is recovering well and we are looking forward to having her home with us soon.

After the incident, some people questioned whether the match should have continued following such a serious medical emergency on the pitch.

Despite the worrying moment, Angel City went on to win the match 2-0. Christen Press and Alyssa Thompson both scored goals to give the home team the victory.