Fiorentina forward Moise Kean discharged after scary collapse on pitch: What happened?

Fiorentina have confirmed that Moise Kean has been discharged from hospital after collapsing during their match against Hellas Verona.

The 24-year-old striker was rushed to hospital on Sunday following a collision with Hellas Verona's Pawel Dawidowicz and Diego Coppola. The incident, which occurred after an attempt to win the ball, saw Kean struck in the head by Dawidowicz's knee.

Kean received initial treatment for a gash above his eye and was deemed fit to return to the pitch. However, in the 67th minute, Kean collapsed and lay motionless on the field, prompting urgent calls for medical assistance.

He was quickly given oxygen, placed in a neck brace, and stretchered off the pitch before being transported to the hospital for further tests.

Fiorentina provides update

The latest update from Fiorentina on Monday morning revealed that all tests on Kean came back negative and he was discharged from the Verona hospital that night. He has since returned to Florence to continue his recovery.

In the statement, the club said:

ACF Fiorentina announces that Moise Kean was discharged from the Verona hospital during the night and returned to Florence. The clinical and diagnostic tests carried out were all negative.

The match, which resumed after the delay, ended with a dramatic 95th-minute goal from Hellas Verona's Antoine Bernede, securing a 1-0 win and moving the team up three places in Serie A. Fiorentina remain in sixth position.

Kean joined Fiorentina this season from Juventus, with the deal worth an initial £10.8million, potentially rising to £14.9million. The Italian forward has been in excellent form, scoring 19 goals in 29 appearances.