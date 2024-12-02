Eduardo Bove: Fiorentina midfielder ‘awake’ and ‘alert’ after collapsing against Inter Milan

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove is “awake” and “alert” after collapsing on the pitch during their Serie A clash against Inter Milan on Sunday.

The match was suspended in the 16th minute and later abandoned following the incident. The match officials confirmed that the game will be rescheduled for a later date.

Bove collapsed on the pitch during the 16th minute, shortly after a disallowed goal for Inter Milan.

The match had kicked off as planned at 17:00 GMT, and both teams played the opening 15 minutes without incident. However, the shocking scenes unfolded when Bove collapsed away from the action, leading to immediate concern.

Both teams immediately called for medical assistance, and players formed a protective ring around the midfielder while he received treatment. He was eventually taken away on a stretcher and transported to the hospital in an ambulance.

The 22-year-old was rushed to hospital and admitted to intensive care. However, Fiorentina provided positive updates, stating that after an “uneventful night,” he was “awakened and extubated” on Monday morning.

The club confirmed that Bove was able to speak with his family, the team’s management, coach, and teammates, who were quick to visit him after hearing the good news.

Fiorentina also noted that further tests would be conducted in the coming days to determine the cause of the sudden collapse.

Bove, who joined Fiorentina on loan from Roma in August, has made an impact at the club, scoring his first goal in October against Roma.