According to him, GNPC will continue to be afflicted with political interests and interference until non-partisan managers are appointed to head that institution.

He said there is no good corporate governance at GNPC, therefore, it will not be able to operate, function and compete globally in the petroleum sector.

His reactions come at the back of a release of a memo indicating the granting of approvals to some supposed requests received with some stated amounts as indicated below:

- 2019 Damba Festival Preparation- Dagbon State- GH¢400,000.00

- 20th Anniversary of Okyenhene - GHS500,000.00 over three years totaling (GH¢1,500,000.00) for the environment and greening.

II: GH¢300,000.00 for organisation of 20th Anniversary celebrations of Okyenhene

- Ghana Journalists Association – GH¢50,000.00

- Ghana Boxing Association – US$30,000.00

- Rebecca Foundation - GH¢120,000.00

- EOCO – GH¢550,000.00

But the CEO of GASSOP oil, Kojo Poku said "GNPC is run as a political institution. The government owns 100% shares in GNPC. As long as the Chairman of the NPP is the Chairman of the board we should know everything will be political. I have always asked why we have the Chairman of the GNPC Board as the Chairman of the NPP."

In an interview on Accra-based Starr FM, he said: "GNPC is not anywhere close to Petronas or any of the big oil companies. Corporate governance is what underpins most organizations. In most organizations in Ghana that is missing."