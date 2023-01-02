ADVERTISEMENT
God will make 2023 better — Alan gives hope to Ghanaians

Emmanuel Tornyi

John Kwadwo Alan Kyerematen, the Minister of Trade and Industry has urged Ghanaians to be hopeful of the future as 2023 holds a lot of promise despite the difficulties the country faced in 2022.

John Kwadwo Alan Kyerematen
According to him, measures are being put in place with assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to turn things around for the better.

He made this known at the Calvary Charismatic Church in Accra and thanked the Almighty Allah for His Mercies on Ghanaians at a time globally revered economies were on their knees.

He said "Find out from even the most advanced countries like the UK, United States of America, Germany or France, from north to south, east and west, go and find out some were queuing for bread, petrol and cooking oil. These are even rich nations, but for God's grace, we never queued for petrol.

"This was not because of our might or knowledge or government power, it was by the grace of God."

Alan Kyerematen ended 2022 with prayer visits to Faith Gospel Church, Family Chapel International, St Cyprian Anglican Cathedral, and Calvary Charismatic Church (CCC) to usher in 2023.

Emmanuel Tornyi

