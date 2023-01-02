God will make 2023 better — Alan gives hope to Ghanaians

He made this known at the Calvary Charismatic Church in Accra and thanked the Almighty Allah for His Mercies on Ghanaians at a time globally revered economies were on their knees.

He said "Find out from even the most advanced countries like the UK, United States of America, Germany or France, from north to south, east and west, go and find out some were queuing for bread, petrol and cooking oil. These are even rich nations, but for God's grace, we never queued for petrol.

"This was not because of our might or knowledge or government power, it was by the grace of God."