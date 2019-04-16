According to the party, the frivolous, trumped up and illogical charges brought against Ofosu-Ampofo and Kwaku Boahen form part of a grand scheme by an increasingly intolerant and vindictive President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to gag the political opposition.

The NDC in a statement signed by the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said Nana Addo "is under the misguided belief that this partisan prosecution will divert attention from his dismal display in government and the maladministration that is fast driving Ghana into a ditch".

He said the president is fully aware that he cannot fulfill the legion of utopian campaign promises made to Ghanaians, therefore, he has devised a scheme to use malicious prosecutions of NDC functionaries to curry favour with the electorate.

He added that the NDC "never thought that such crudeness and blatant disregard for the rights of our members would be the weapons of choice in this political vendetta."

"We have witnessed countless instances of harassment, intimidation, criminality, lawlessness and plain terrorism by hoodlums operating at his behest. Yet, he has not found it fit to prosecute the blood-thirsty bandits who have carried out these crimes against innocent citizens of Ghana, but is quick to sanction the abuse of prosecutorial powers to intimidate opponents on the flimsiest of premises," Asiedu Nketia said.

He charged the president to act against terrorists belonging to his party who attacked a Court in Kumasi.

The NDC scribe noted that the Ghana Police Service has become a laughing stock and are willing to be made a plaint tool in the political persecution of NDC members.

He assured Nana Addo that "his hypocrisy and quest to muscle the opposition through the misuse of security agencies and manipulation of judicial processes will fail. We will neither permit nor allow the erosion of all the gains made in our democratic march only to satisfy the whim of a power-drunk President.

"We are unwilling to cede an inch of Ghana’s political space to a clearly flat-footed and clueless leader whose only approach to dissent is persecution. We are comforted that his disastrous performance as President will lead to his dismissal from office by the people of Ghana at the 2020 elections. This will afford the incoming NDC government the opportunity to right his wrongs and restore confidence and integrity into state institutions while promoting a climate of freedom and respect for all shades of opinion."