Here are the ministers and deputies Nana Addo sacked

This major shake-up impacted 9 ministers and 8 deputy ministers, with 4 other ministers and two deputy ministers being reassigned to different portfolios.

Pulse Ghana

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has been reassigned to Works and Housing, while Francis Asenso Boakye, the Works and Housing Minister, now heads the Roads and Highways Ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ambrose Dery, the Interior Minister, has been moved to the Office of the President as a Minister of State.

Pulse Ghana

Ms. Fatimatu Abubakar, Deputy Information Minister, has been promoted and is now the minister-designate for the Ministry of Information.

Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Deputy Minister of Energy, has also been elevated to the position of Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister-designate.

Here are the ministers relieved of their positions

ADVERTISEMENT

Ministers

Finance Minister – Ken Ofori-Atta

Health Minister – Kwaku Agyemang-Manu

Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister – Dr. Kwaku Afriyie

Roads and Highways – Kwasi Amoako-Atta

Gender, Children and Social Protection – Lariba Abudu

Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Devt – Dan Botwe

Sanitation and Water Resources – Freda Prempeh

Tourism, Arts and Culture – Ibrahim Mohammed Awal

Oti Region – Joseph Makubu

Deputy Ministers

Deputy Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development Minister – Collins Ntim Aboagye

Deputy Communications and Digitalisation Minister – Ama Pomaa Boateng

Deputy Health Ministers – Tina Mensah and Mohammed Asei Seini

Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister – Benito Owusu Bio

Deputy Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Minister – Moses Anim

Deputy Energy Minister – William Owuraku Aidoo

Deputy Education Minister – Gifty Twum Ampofo

Deputy Employment and Labour Relations Minister – Bright Wireko-Brobbey