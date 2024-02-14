ADVERTISEMENT
Here are the ministers and deputies Nana Addo sacked

Emmanuel Tornyi

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has implemented substantial changes to his cabinet, removing Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta from his role.

Additionally, there was an immediate reshuffling of several ministers and deputies.

This major shake-up impacted 9 ministers and 8 deputy ministers, with 4 other ministers and two deputy ministers being reassigned to different portfolios.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has been reassigned to Works and Housing, while Francis Asenso Boakye, the Works and Housing Minister, now heads the Roads and Highways Ministry.

Ambrose Dery, the Interior Minister, has been moved to the Office of the President as a Minister of State.

Ms. Fatimatu Abubakar, Deputy Information Minister, has been promoted and is now the minister-designate for the Ministry of Information.

Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Deputy Minister of Energy, has also been elevated to the position of Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister-designate.

Here are the ministers relieved of their positions

  • Finance Minister – Ken Ofori-Atta
  • Health Minister – Kwaku Agyemang-Manu
  • Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister – Dr. Kwaku Afriyie
  • Roads and Highways – Kwasi Amoako-Atta
  • Gender, Children and Social Protection – Lariba Abudu
  • Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Devt – Dan Botwe
  • Sanitation and Water Resources – Freda Prempeh
  • Tourism, Arts and Culture – Ibrahim Mohammed Awal
  • Oti Region – Joseph Makubu
  • Deputy Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development Minister – Collins Ntim Aboagye
  • Deputy Communications and Digitalisation Minister – Ama Pomaa Boateng
  • Deputy Health Ministers – Tina Mensah and Mohammed Asei Seini
  • Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister – Benito Owusu Bio
  • Deputy Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Minister – Moses Anim
  • Deputy Energy Minister – William Owuraku Aidoo
  • Deputy Education Minister – Gifty Twum Ampofo
  • Deputy Employment and Labour Relations Minister – Bright Wireko-Brobbey



