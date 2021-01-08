Nana Addo speaking at his swearing-in as President of the Republic and Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), gave an indication of what he hopes to achieve before his four years tenure ends.

He said "I pledge before this august House and the good people of Ghana that all I do will be for the common good, and, with the firm foundation laid in my first term of office, we shall take a significant step towards reducing the infrastructure deficit that has plagued us all throughout our nationhood."

In his inaugural speech, the President made some promises and Pulse.com.gh takes a critical look at some promises he made to Ghanaians from 2021 to 2024.

2021 is the second year of roads

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that he will not renegade his mantra to make all roads in the country motorable.

He said the rigorous construction of roads that ensued last year will continue in his second term.

"Our roads are being constructed at a much faster pace than before, and, yes, I acknowledge there are still many more kilometres to construct. We defined last year as 'The Year of Roads'.

"Last year was the year for construction of roads, this year is another year for road construction", he said.

"The development of our rail sector, on which considerable resources and energies are being devoted, will open up the country, and lead to the creation of a more connected society, and will, also, help realise the goal of regional and continental integration," he added.

Earlier in 2020, the President declared it as a 'Year of Roads'. Speaking at a media encounter in Accra, President Akufo-Addo said roads are critical in the development of any nation and that the development of the much-touted roads under the previous administration was untrue.

Establishing a strong economy

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo promised that the next administration of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will establish a strong economy, "undergoing a structural transformation to value-added activities, which will generate jobs for our young people and enhance their living standards."

"Today, our economy, even in the face of the global pandemic of COVID-19, continues to show resilience and a much faster rate of recovery than originally envisaged, and was, indeed, one of the fastest-growing economies in the world in 2020. Ghana remains one of the most attractive destinations on the continent for foreign direct investment, with the presence in the country of some of the world’s largest conglomerates attesting to this fact," he said.

Electricity nationwide

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that by the end of his second term the entire country will be connected to electricity.

"The remaining fifteen percent (15%) of our communities without electricity would be covered by the end of my second term. We have already begun constructing hospitals in the remaining districts that do not have one – a process which will be completed within a year," he said.

Potable water

"The percentage of Ghanaians without access to potable water is set to reduce significantly, following the commencement of work on a number of water supply projects across all parts of the country," President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promised.

Construct district hospitals

Last year, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced that the government will commence the construction of hospitals in the 88 districts in the country without hospitals.

Some Ghanaians have talked down the government's plan of building 88 district hospitals in the country.

But the President in his inaugural address said all the district hospitals will be completed within a year.

According to him, "We have already begun constructing hospitals in the remaining districts that do not have one – a process which will be completed within a year."