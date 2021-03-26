Accra Academy boasts of a plethora of iconic men and game-changers who have passed through the walls of the school since it was established and making a huge impact in Ghana and the world.

The school has produced journalists and media personalities, Supreme Court judges, Speakers of Parliament, Members of Parliament, Ministers, actors, and sports who are helping develop the country.

Pulse.com.gh put together some notable Ghanaians who attended the prestigious school but focuses on former Speakers of Parliament who went to Accra Academy.

Here are some known alumni of Accra Academy.

Edward Doe Adjaho

He is a lawyer who was the Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana from 2013 to 2017.

He is the first speaker to have been elected from among members of Ghana's parliament.

He, thus, became the fifth Speaker of the Fourth Republic.

Following his elevation to the position of Speaker, he resigned his position as Member of Parliament for the Avenor-Ave constituency.

He was one of the few politicians who retained their seats in parliament throughout the Fourth Republic of Ghana serving for 20 years from 1993 to 2013. He was also a member of the Pan-African Parliament.

He studied at the Accra Academy for his secondary school education and continued his education at the University of Ghana, where he obtained the Bachelor of Law degree, LL.B. in 1984.

He enrolled at the Ghana School of Law, where he trained to become a barrister-at-law and was called to the bar in 1986. He worked at the Attorney-General's department before turning to politics.

Peter Ala Adjetey

He is Bleoo in 1951 and was the Speaker of the Parliament from 2001 to 2005.

His secondary education was at Accra Academy and proceeded to the University of Ghana, where he obtained the University of London intermediate Bachelor of Arts degree in 1954.

He then proceeded to the United Kingdom, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nottingham in 1958. Adjetey was called to the Bar at Middle Temple in London in 1959.

He returned to Ghana in the same year where he was also called to the bar.

He was the President of the Ghana Bar Association between 1985 and 1989. He was appointed the President of the African Bar Association in 2000.

Adjetey was the Member of Parliament for Kpeshie in the Third Republic of Ghana. He was also the leader of the United National Convention Parliamentary group during the same period. In 1995, he became Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), a position he held until 1998.

Peter Ala Adjetey died on July 15, 2008, after a short illness.

Daniel Francis Annan

He was the Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana from 1993 to 2001.

He was a member of the Provisional National Defence Council government which governed Ghana before the fourth republic and was Chairman of the National Commission for Democracy.

He had his secondary education at Accra Academy from 1939 to 1945.

He was the former appeal court judge.

Annan worked at the Attorney General's department in Accra, Ghana from 1958 to 1964.

He rose from Assistant State Attorney, through State Attorney and finally worked as Senior State Attorney during that period.

He joined the bench in 1964 as a Circuit Court Judge for two years.

Annan was appointed a member of the PNDC in 1984.

He effectively became the deputy to the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, the Head of state of Ghana, and acted quite often when Rawlings was out of the country.

The government also made him Chairman of the National Commission for Democracy in 1984 which was to oversee preparations to return Ghana to democracy.

On the inauguration of the fourth republic, Justice Annan was elected Speaker of Parliament in January 1993, a position he held during the second parliament of the fourth republic as well till 2001.

Daniel Annan died on July 16, 2006, in Accra after a period of illness.