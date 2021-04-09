RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Hon. Solomon Kotey is incompetent; we don’t want him as MCE – NPP members in La Dadekotopon

Authors:

Evans Annang

A group calling itself the Concerned Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has kicked against the re-appointment of Rev. Solomon Kotey Nikoi as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly.

NPP members in La Dadekotopon

Pulse Ghana

In a statement, the group accused Rev. Kotey Nikoi of gross incompetence and divisive leadership.

Recommended articles

According to them, the actions of the MCE was also responsible for the NPP losing its parliamentary seat in the La Dadekotopon Constituency.

“Rev. Solomon Kotey Nikoi’s performance, conduct and leadership, at the Municipal Assembly coupled with his poor judgement and destructive role he played both in the lead-up to and the actual campaign during the 2020 elections did not only make the party unattractive but brought deep divisions and weakened it to the extent that the only outcome was going to be the embarrassing defeat we suffered at the 2020 elections,” a section of the statement said.

“Shockingly but not surprisingly, he has continued his divisive conduct by intimidating and using his position to victimize those he thought did not support his failed and short-sighted agenda which led to our defeat.

“One would have thought that he would have learnt his lessons. Unfortunately, he has not.”

There has been some internal wrangling since the NPP lost the La Dadekotopon seat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, Rita Odoley Sowah, in the December elections.

The Concerned Members of the New Patriotic Party maintains that the MCE and acting constituency chairman worked against the interest of the NPP by denying the party its best candidate for the 2020 polls.

The group believes the two have “hijacked the party” and are hurting the NPP’s fortunes in the constituency.

Rev Solomon Kotey, La MCE
Rev Solomon Kotey, La MCE Pulse Ghana

They are, therefore, called on the General Secretary of the NPP, Regional Chairman and the President not to maintain Rev. Kotey Nikoi as the MCE.

“We wish to respectfully appeal to you not to re-appoint Rev Solomon Kotey Nikoi as the Municipal Chief Executive of LADMA due to his incompetence, divisive leadership and the leading and destructive role he played in the loss of the seat in the 2020 elections,” the statement added.

The Concerned Members later presented a petition to the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo at her office in Accra.

They also proceeded to the NPP headquarters and presented another petition to Peter Mac Manu, the Campaign Manager of President Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2020 elections.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Gunmen invaded Seventh-Day Adventist Church's live service, kidnap pastor & members (video)

Artiste named Wisekid busted for reportedly earning $73K from copying Wizkid's music

Abena Korkor goes wild again on social media with another nude post (VIDEO)

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

When is the best time to introduce bae to your parents?

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

5 co-wives organise surprise party to honour husband for 30 years of peaceful coexistence

Trending

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty