Hon. Solomon Kotey is incompetent; we don’t want him as MCE – NPP members in La Dadekotopon

According to them, the actions of the MCE was also responsible for the NPP losing its parliamentary seat in the La Dadekotopon Constituency.

“Rev. Solomon Kotey Nikoi’s performance, conduct and leadership, at the Municipal Assembly coupled with his poor judgement and destructive role he played both in the lead-up to and the actual campaign during the 2020 elections did not only make the party unattractive but brought deep divisions and weakened it to the extent that the only outcome was going to be the embarrassing defeat we suffered at the 2020 elections,” a section of the statement said.