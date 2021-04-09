RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

ECG MD proposes increase in tariff to enable it operate efficiently

Authors:

Pulse News

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Kwame Agyeman-Budu is suggesting an increase in tariff to support the company’s operational activities.

Managing Director of the ECG, Kwame Agyeman-Budu

Pulse Ghana

He made the proposal at a forum in Accra on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

Recommended articles

According to him, ECG needs more funds to function properly and effectively.

The Managing Director of the company, opined he is aware that the proposal will only materialize after approval from the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC).

We need money to do it [improve]. If we get the increase we will love it [but] that will be up to the PURC because, no matter what we propose, they will ultimately decide.”

“In terms of distribution, we need support, because we have to do upgrades to make sure the system is sustainable. We don’t wait till something is broken before we fix it. We need additional funds to upgrade our systems at all times,” he added.

Currently, lifeline consumers who are classified as poor and low-income earners pay GHS16 for the power consumed and extra GHS2.13 as service charge, making it a total of about GHS18.

Meanwhile, a former ranking member of Parliament’s Mines and Energy committee, Mutawakilu Adam has kicked against the proposal, insisting that the ECG has not demonstrated efficiency in its operations to merit an increase in tariffs.

Authors:

Pulse News

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Gunmen invaded Seventh-Day Adventist Church's live service, kidnap pastor & members (video)

Abena Korkor goes wild again on social media with another nude post (VIDEO)

Artiste named Wisekid busted for reportedly earning $73K from copying Wizkid's music

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

When is the best time to introduce bae to your parents?

5 co-wives organise surprise party to honour husband for 30 years of peaceful coexistence

Ethiopian Airlines pilot loses control and mistakenly lands at uncompleted airport (video)

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

Trending

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty