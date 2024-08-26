I cannot fulfill all my promises now because I’m just a Vice President - Bawumia

“The budget that has gone to Parliament, which has been passed, is not my budget, is it my budget? It’s not my budget. The budget goes in the name of the President, it doesn’t go in the name of the Vice President,” he explained, noting that his authority is constrained in his current role.

Dr Bawumia pointed out that his vision for reforms, such as import duty reductions and tax amnesties, is aligned with his presidential ambitions. He drew a parallel with former President John Mahama, stating:

“Even President Mahama, who was president—I’m only Vice President—but he was President. Why didn’t he do everything then? I mean, why is he coming back? He had full authority. I don’t have full authority.”

He stressed that, like any presidential candidate, he has a fresh agenda and new ideas that he intends to implement if he becomes President.

“When you have to think about what new you want to do, you come up with new ideas, and I’ve come up with new ideas which I want to do when we come into office,” Dr Bawumia added, reaffirming his commitment to future leadership.

Dr Bawumia highlighted that the economic performance of the NDC under John Mahama’s leadership was not something to be proud of, and thus Mahama lacked the moral right to lecture the NPP on economic management.