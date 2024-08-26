I cannot fulfill all my promises now because I’m just a Vice President - Bawumia

Speaking at a media engagement on Sunday, 25 August, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, Dr Bawumia emphasised his limited influence as Vice President.
Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia recently addressed the reasons behind the unfulfilled manifesto promises during his tenure.
“The budget that has gone to Parliament, which has been passed, is not my budget, is it my budget? It’s not my budget. The budget goes in the name of the President, it doesn’t go in the name of the Vice President,” he explained, noting that his authority is constrained in his current role.
Dr Bawumia pointed out that his vision for reforms, such as import duty reductions and tax amnesties, is aligned with his presidential ambitions. He drew a parallel with former President John Mahama, stating:
“Even President Mahama, who was president—I’m only Vice President—but he was President. Why didn’t he do everything then? I mean, why is he coming back? He had full authority. I don’t have full authority.”
He stressed that, like any presidential candidate, he has a fresh agenda and new ideas that he intends to implement if he becomes President.
“When you have to think about what new you want to do, you come up with new ideas, and I’ve come up with new ideas which I want to do when we come into office,” Dr Bawumia added, reaffirming his commitment to future leadership.
Dr Bawumia highlighted that the economic performance of the NDC under John Mahama’s leadership was not something to be proud of, and thus Mahama lacked the moral right to lecture the NPP on economic management.
At the same event, Dr Bawumia emphasised the importance of safeguarding human life in the political arena, stressing that no Ghanaian life should be sacrificed for political power. He urged all political actors to prioritise peace and stability, warning against inflammatory rhetoric that could incite violence and undermine national unity.