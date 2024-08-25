ADVERTISEMENT
No Ghanaian blood should be shed for political power - Bawumia cautions

Andreas Kamasah

In a resolute statement during a media engagement in Accra on Sunday, 24 August, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and current Vice President of Ghana, emphasised the sanctity of human life in the pursuit of political power.

Dr Bawumia asserted that no Ghanaian life should be sacrificed in the quest for political dominance, urging political actors to prioritise peace and stability above all.

Addressing journalists, Dr Bawumia called on members of the NPP, as well as other political parties and their communicators, to exercise caution and decorum in their public statements. He warned against inflammatory rhetoric that could incite violence and threaten the peace and unity of the nation. He emphasised that Ghana will outlast politics and power, and anything that has the potential to destroy it must be resisted.

Dr Bawumia's call for peace and restraint highlights the ongoing emphasis on maintaining national unity during an election season that is often marked by heightened tensions and rivalries.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

