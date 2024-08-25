No Ghanaian blood should be shed for political power - Bawumia cautions

Addressing journalists, Dr Bawumia called on members of the NPP, as well as other political parties and their communicators, to exercise caution and decorum in their public statements. He warned against inflammatory rhetoric that could incite violence and threaten the peace and unity of the nation. He emphasised that Ghana will outlast politics and power, and anything that has the potential to destroy it must be resisted.

Pulse Ghana

This engagement with the media comes just a week after the NPP launched its manifesto in Takoradi, in the Western Region. The event was seen as an opportunity for Dr Bawumia to further elaborate on the party’s vision and agenda, as outlined in the manifesto. His remarks also mirrored those of his major opponent, John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who had similarly engaged with the media a few weeks earlier.

