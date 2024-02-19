I did ministerial reshuffle for Ghanaians not for me - Prez Akufo-Addo

Pulse Ghana

Responding to a journalist's question on his ministerial reshuffle, the President stated, "I did it for the people of Ghana, it's not for me."

He underscored the government's commitment to ensuring free, fair, and credible elections while pledging to sustain the democratic journey.

"We are determined to make the elections free fair and credible and continue our democratic journey"'

"As we embark on this path, continue to have confidence in the government," President Akufo-Addo added, reiterating the administration's determination to prioritize the interests and well-being of the Ghanaian people.

On February 14, President Akufo-Addo implemented a ministerial reshuffle, relieving Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta of his duties, along with affecting 13 current ministers of state, including 10 cabinet ministers and two regional ministers.

President Akufo-Addo appointed Mohammed Amin Adam, the Member of Parliament for Karaga, as the new Minister for Finance. Adam's appointment which subject to approval by Parliament, marking a significant change in leadership at the helm of Ghana's fiscal policies.

Also Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah moves to the Housing Ministry, while his deputy Fatimatu Abubakar takes over as the substantive Minister.

