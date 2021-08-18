I didn’t contribute a pesewa to #FixTheCountry campaign – Mahama

Speaking on his ‘Thank You’ tour of the Upper East Region, Mr. Mahama said the allegations by communicators of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are false.

“In Nigeria, they had the SASS movement – it was like a rebellion against police repression, but who are those who took part in the SASS movement? It was the unemployed youth. And the point is, let’s not think that if you are enriching yourself, you are safe.”

“When the youth rise up, they think that everyone who is living a good life is one of the people oppressing them and that is why they cannot get jobs so if you are driving a nice car, they will break your glass and molest you”, he said.

Mr Mahama said such a situation should not be allowed to occur in Ghana.

Touching on the #FixTheCountry Movement in Ghana, he added that although the youth involved in the movement did not engage in acts of vandalism, government should not take their concerns for granted.

Pulse Ghana

“And so, when government think that these young people; we must demonise them…it’s not because of NPP. It’s all of us. They are expressing dissatisfaction in our collective leadership, and the earlier we listen to them, dialogue with them, the better”, Mr Mahama said.

Mr Mahama denied claims that he sponsored activities of the #FixTheCountry movement.

“And the government communicators go and lie that I have given them [#FixTheCountry] £85,000 and I have given them ¢1.5 million for their demonstration. Absolute lie! Those old Machiavellian tactics don’t work. I haven’t given ‘fix it’ one single cedi”, he said.