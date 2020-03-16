He said he will release their names if the party dares him.

"I know people in NPP driving stolen cars; let them dare me; they will hear me mentioning them," the man of God said.

His threat follows an allegation leveled against him by the outspoken Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

The MP accused Prophet Kobi of being "bitter after losing all the freebies and diplomatic courtesies he enjoyed under former President John Mahama."

Speaking on Accra-based Oman FM, Kennedy Agyapong stated that "This man [Prophet Kobi] is not a pastor; he is just a bitter person who hates President Akufo-Addo because he is not getting the free cars anymore."

He vowed to expose Prophet Badu for allegedly hoarding stolen cars in his house.

"I will deal with this man ruthlessly. Call me Ama Agyapong if I don’t strip Badu Kobi naked," he added.

Listen to the audio below: