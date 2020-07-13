The fiery NPP Chairman is alleged to have said some negative things about Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of John Mahama.

Despite the criticism of some NDC faithful and civil society organizations of his alleged remarks, Chairman Wontumi has disclosed that he won’t apologize for it.

Speaking in an interview on Neat FM’s, ‘Me Man Nti’ programme he said; "I didn't insult anyone...When John Mahama and the NDC attacked Jean Mensa; where was Naana Opoku-Agyemang? Where was she when they were saying all those things? She said nothing. If she was indeed a good woman why did she defend the Montie 3".

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku- Agyemang, NDC running mate for 2020 election

When the host, Adakabre Frimpong Manso gave him the opportunity to apologize, he said: "if you want to apologize you can do so".

Chairman Wontumi is reported to have said: “Just look at her face…take many pictures of her. When you take many pictures of her and examine her thoroughly from hair to toe, you examine what she wears on her body and her hairdo, you will realize that the lady herself is disappointed in herself, the family and Ghanaians and the women as well. Just examine her well”.