I won't shield Nana Addo's legacy of mismanagement and corruption — Mahama

He stated that it would be a disservice to Ghanaians if he remained silent on the issues plaguing the country under the current administration.

In a Facebook post, Mahama said "Do you know why President Akufo-Addo is fighting against handing over to me? John Mahama will not protect his legacy of mismanagement, corruption, state capture, and inflicting hardship and poverty on Ghanaians."

He further emphasised that his duty as a former leader and as someone seeking to return to power is to ensure that Ghanaians are fully aware of the state of the nation.

According to Mahama, the current administration's actions have led to increased poverty, unemployment, and a decline in public trust.

Mahama's remarks come at a time when the country is grappling with economic challenges, including rising inflation and a depreciating currency.

Critics of the government have often pointed to alleged instances of corruption and inefficiency as contributing factors to these issues.

As the 2024 general election approaches, Mahama has positioned himself as a strong opponent of the current administration, promising to address the country's economic challenges and restore public confidence in governance.