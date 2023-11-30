He said when the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) opens nominations in January, he will pick up forms and contest.
I’ll contest in the NPP parliamentary primaries for Dome Kwabenya – Mike Ocquaye Jnr
Mike Oquaye Jnr, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority has disclosed that he will contest the Dome Kwabenya seat once again.
Recommended articles
“I want to inform the people of Dome-Kwabenya through your medium that as soon as there is the opening for picking up forms and filing of nominations, I, Mike Oquaye Jnr., will stand to represent the people of Dome-Kwabenya,” he disclosed this on Peace FM’s ‘Kokrokoo.’
His declaration of intent comes on the back of the challenges being faced by Adwoa Safo in the constituency, where her chance of retaining the seat seems shaky.
Mike Oquaye Jr. lost the NPP’s 2020 primaries to the incumbent MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo.
He garnered 488 votes, while Adwoa Safo polled 496.
Relatedly, the former Gender Minister and MP for Dome Kwabenya, Adwoa Safo, via a video post on Facebook offered an unreserved apology to the NPP, shedding light on the personal challenges she and her family faced during her absence.
She explained that these emotions were fueled by the complex personal challenges she was facing in her private life.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh