I’ll contest in the NPP parliamentary primaries for Dome Kwabenya – Mike Ocquaye Jnr

“I want to inform the people of Dome-Kwabenya through your medium that as soon as there is the opening for picking up forms and filing of nominations, I, Mike Oquaye Jnr., will stand to represent the people of Dome-Kwabenya,” he disclosed this on Peace FM’s ‘Kokrokoo.’

His declaration of intent comes on the back of the challenges being faced by Adwoa Safo in the constituency, where her chance of retaining the seat seems shaky.

Mike Oquaye Jr. lost the NPP’s 2020 primaries to the incumbent MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

ADVERTISEMENT

He garnered 488 votes, while Adwoa Safo polled 496.

Pulse Ghana

Relatedly, the former Gender Minister and MP for Dome Kwabenya, Adwoa Safo, via a video post on Facebook offered an unreserved apology to the NPP, shedding light on the personal challenges she and her family faced during her absence.