According to him, the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has failed Ghanaians.

Addressing party supporters at the launch of a digital campaign aimed at getting members to help finance the party ahead of the 2020 December elections, Mahama said: "Ghanaians are dissatisfied with the corruption, nepotism, dishonesty, hardship, job losses, insincerity, insensitivity of the Akufo-Addo administration."

He, therefore, described the NPP government as a "government that has benefitted from so much in terms of resources but has so little to show, a government that has reinstated the culture of silence - closing radio stations and media houses, intimidating journalists and persecuting critics of government, a government that pledged to protect the public purse but has opened it up for systematic looting and abuse through profligacy and ostentatious expenditure, a government which said it will provide inclusive governance but has ended up practicing the worst form of nepotism and state capture, a government that is all too quick to collapse Ghanaian businesses when other cost-effective options could have been used to correct the challenges in the financial sector.

"A government that is cooking the books to show economic numbers that are better than the reality, debt and arrears are being hidden as footnotes and treated below the line and off-budget but the recent IMF report has discovered these numbers and have included them in the budget numbers and, therefore, show a deficit of 7% rather than the artificial 4.7% that this government has continued touting.

"A government that has divided this nation more than ever in the history of our country."

National Executives of the party, former government appointees, constituency branch executives, and supporters and sympathizers were present for the fundraising.

