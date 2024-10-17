I'll not debate Bawumia; I know my level - Mahama responds to Akufo-Addo's challenge

Speaking to his supporters in the Ningo Prampram Constituency, Mahama dismissed the idea, arguing that debating Bawumia would only serve to elevate the Vice President. His remarks followed claims by President Akufo-Addo that Mahama was avoiding such a debate out of fear that Bawumia would expose weaknesses in his policies.
John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has responded to President Akufo-Addo's suggestion for him to engage in a debate with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
Recommended articles
The President had implied that Mahama was reluctant to engage in a public debate, fearing it would highlight the flaws in his plans for the country. In response, Mahama rejected this reasoning, stating that it was unnecessary to debate Bawumia. Instead, he urged the Vice President to focus on addressing the concerns of the Ghanaian people and apologising for the government's poor economic performance.
“I will not bring Bawumia to my level by debating him. He should go and debate the people of Ghana and apologise to them. I know my level,” Mahama said. He went on to criticise Bawumia for his leadership of the Economic Management Team, blaming him for the economic difficulties the country is currently facing.
Mahama emphasised that, rather than seeking a debate, the Vice President should take responsibility for the economic challenges under his administration and engage directly with Ghanaians about the government's failings.
At the same event, Mahama responded to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's call on him to state his position clearly on the Free Senior High School (Free SHS). According to the former President, his successor must have been sleeping, hence he has lost touch with the Free SHS conversation.
"I have made it clear that there are implementation problems with the Free SHS because there is no dedicated source of funding. Parents are also not happy with the double track system, and the quality of food the children are being given is not good. So, I have said that the NDC is coming to power to fix these three things.
“He (Akufo-Addo) is not in this country, or he has been sleeping because I have made it clear that there are implementation problems with the Free SHS. One, there is no dedicated funding. Two, parents are also not happy with the double track system. Three, the quality of food the children are being given is not good. So, I have said that the NDC is going to come and fix these three things,” Mahama said.
This exchange comes at a time when the Free SHS policy remains a central topic in the lead-up to the December election, with Mahama’s comments indicating that he believes the president is disconnected from public discourse, further intensifying their political rivalry.