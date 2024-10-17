I'll not debate Bawumia; I know my level - Mahama responds to Akufo-Addo's challenge

The President had implied that Mahama was reluctant to engage in a public debate, fearing it would highlight the flaws in his plans for the country. In response, Mahama rejected this reasoning, stating that it was unnecessary to debate Bawumia. Instead, he urged the Vice President to focus on addressing the concerns of the Ghanaian people and apologising for the government's poor economic performance.

“I will not bring Bawumia to my level by debating him. He should go and debate the people of Ghana and apologise to them. I know my level,” Mahama said. He went on to criticise Bawumia for his leadership of the Economic Management Team, blaming him for the economic difficulties the country is currently facing.

Mahama emphasised that, rather than seeking a debate, the Vice President should take responsibility for the economic challenges under his administration and engage directly with Ghanaians about the government's failings.

At the same event, Mahama responded to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's call on him to state his position clearly on the Free Senior High School (Free SHS). According to the former President, his successor must have been sleeping, hence he has lost touch with the Free SHS conversation.

“He (Akufo-Addo) is not in this country, or he has been sleeping because I have made it clear that there are implementation problems with the Free SHS. One, there is no dedicated funding. Two, parents are also not happy with the double track system. Three, the quality of food the children are being given is not good. So, I have said that the NDC is going to come and fix these three things,” Mahama said.