I'm contesting - Spio Garbrah officially writes to the NDC


General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah in a press conference last week indicated that the National Delegates Congress to elect a leader for the 2020 general elections will be held in December.

A former Minister of Trade and Industry and Presidential hopeful, Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah has officially declared his intention to contest the flagbearer position of the NDC.

This, he has done, by writing to declare his intentions to the top hierarchy of the party.

“We have taken note of our constitutional requirement to choose our flag bearer 24 months before the next elections and the constitution, not having been amended yet, we can safely calculate our timelines from 7th December 2020, so that will bring us back to 7th of December 2018 for a choice to be made on who leads our party into the next general elections", he said.

Mr Nketia, has directed all hopefuls to first inform the party of their intention to contest before campaigning.

Check out Spio's letter below:

Spio Garbrah writes to the NDC play

Spio Garbrah writes to the NDC
