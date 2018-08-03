news

A video has surfaced on social media showing an elderly man be repelled by a blow from one of the security detail of President Akufo-Addo.

The man is seen running towards the convoy of the President to seemingly shake his hand, but he was met with a feisty blow by one of the security guards.

The muscular bodyguard however quickly shot a heavy punch in the face of the old man who landed flatly on the ground while he was helped by observers including the police.

It, however, remains unclear where this unfortunate incident happened but the video suggests it took place on our of the nationwide tours by the President. But there have been contrasting opinions on how the security guard reacted.

The President has been on a nationwide tour since June. It has seen the President visit the Volta Region, Brong Ahafo Region and the Western Region.

He recently toured the three Northern regions to commission various developmental projects. The tours are intended to give the president first-hand information on the major developments across the country and assess the needs of the various regions.