Akufo-Addo begins 7-day Northern Regional tour


The tours are intended to give the president first-hand information on the major developments across the country and assess the needs of the various regions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will today begin a 7-day tour of the three (3) northern regions.

The tour will see the President visit the Northern Region, Upper East and Upper West Regions.

This is part of a nationwide tour which started in May that has seen the President visit the Volta Region, Brong Ahafo Region and the Western Region.

In the Northern Region, the President is expected to cut the sod for the construction of the Nasia-Janga Road; inspect ongoing works on the Nalerigu/Gambaga town roads; cut the sod for the 1-village-1-dam Integrated Agriculture with Renewable Energy for Poverty Eradication (IAREPE) project in Savelugu; cut the sod for the construction of a district hospital in Tolon, and also inspect ongoing works on the construction of a warehouse there as well.

While in the Upper East Region, President Akufo-Addo will inspect ongoing work on the Bongo-Balungu-Namoo-Zorko road; visit the 1-village-1-dam project site at Kuyellingo in Bongo; inspect ongoing work on the Navrongo-Chuchuliga-Sandema Road.

He will also cut the sod for the construction of a new District Police Headquarters; and interact with chiefs and traditional rulers, amongst others.

