Akufo-Addo begins 7-day Northern Regional tour

news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will today begin a 7-day tour of the three (3) northern regions.

The tour will see the President visit the Northern Region, Upper East and Upper West Regions.

This is part of a nationwide tour which started in May that has seen the President visit the Volta Region, Brong Ahafo Region and the Western Region.

READ ALSO: Injunction filed to stop Akufo-Addo from appointing new EC boss

In the Northern Region, the President is expected to cut the sod for the construction of the Nasia-Janga Road; inspect ongoing works on the Nalerigu/Gambaga town roads; cut the sod for the 1-village-1-dam Integrated Agriculture with Renewable Energy for Poverty Eradication (IAREPE) project in Savelugu; cut the sod for the construction of a district hospital in Tolon, and also inspect ongoing works on the construction of a warehouse there as well.

While in the Upper East Region, President Akufo-Addo will inspect ongoing work on the Bongo-Balungu-Namoo-Zorko road; visit the 1-village-1-dam project site at Kuyellingo in Bongo; inspect ongoing work on the Navrongo-Chuchuliga-Sandema Road.

He will also cut the sod for the construction of a new District Police Headquarters; and interact with chiefs and traditional rulers, amongst others.

The tours are intended to give the president first-hand information on the major developments across the country and assess the needs of the various regions.