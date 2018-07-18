news

An interlocutory injunction has been filed at the Supreme Court to stop President Akufo-Addo from appointing a new Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.

Fafali Nyanothor, a private citizen, filed the injunction against the President.

She is asking the court to stop an announcement of a new EC boss until the writ she filed challenging the dismissal of Charlotte Osei has been determined.

According to the writ filed at the Supreme Court, she is seeking "a declaration that the determination of Her Ladyship the Chief Justice of the prima facie case pursuant to article 146 of the Constitution for the removal from office the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission is inconsistent with article 130 (a) of the Constitution as the said determination Her Ladyship Chief Justice usurped the exclusive original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to construes and/or define the scope of the application of the provisions of the constitution, particularly article 44 (2) and 146 thereof".

She is also asking the court to declare "as null and void the said prima facie determination of Ladyship the Chief Justice, the report of the said Committee that the recommended removal from office of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission as well as the decision of His Excellency the President of Ghana to removal from office the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission on the basis of the report".

Ms. Nyonator, also seeking the Supreme Court to grant her "an order of perpetual injunction restraining His Excellency the President of Ghana from appointing any person to the position of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission until that position has become lawfully vacant in accordance with proper processes and procedures as by law established".

President Akufo-Addo is expected to name a new EC Chair after dismissing its former boss Charlotte Osei and her two deputies for gross incompetence and procurement breaches.