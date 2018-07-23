Pulse.com.gh logo
I need more prayers - Nana Addo pleads


According to him, he is strengthened by prayers in delivering his mandate and therefore asked the clergy to intensify their prayers for the government

  Published:
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tasked the Ghanaian clergy to continue their moral responsibilities to the nation.

He also urged them to remember him a lot in their prayers.

According to him, he is strengthened by prayers in delivering his mandate and therefore asked the clergy to intensify their prayers for the government

Akufo-Addo made this call when he joined Ola Catholic Cathedral in Tamale to worship as part of his three-day working visit to the Northern Region.

President Nana Addo said he was there to worship and to ask for more prayers to be able to fulfill his numerous campaign promises.

The President has been on a 7-day working tour of the three (3) northern regions since last week.

He said the regional tours offered him the opportunity to interact with the grassroots whose concerns will enable him to readjust and deliver his mandate.

He made a personal donation of Ghs 5,000 for the Church’s renovation.

