Let’s be honest—raising a child in Ghana isn’t for the faint-hearted. Between homework battles, screen time fights, and those “you can’t talk back to me” moments, it’s tempting to just reach for the cane like our parents did. But times have changed.

Today, what you call discipline, the law might call abuse. So if you’re a parent, teacher, guardian—or even a nosy uncle—it’s important to know how to correct a child without ending up on the wrong side of the law. Let’s break it all down in plain terms.

Is It Illegal To Discipline A Child?

Not exactly ,there are limits. You can’t hit, injure, or mistreat children, even if they’re your own. Ghanaian law protects children from abuse and inhumane treatment, and you could face serious consequences if you violate those protections.

Child Protection Laws in Ghana

What Act 560 (Children’s Act) Says

Ghana’s Children’s Act, 1998 (Act 560) is all about protecting children from harm. Section 13(1) puts it bluntly:

No person shall subject a child to torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment including any cultural practice which dehumanises or is injurious to the physical and mental well-being of a child.

Translation: You can’t beat, insult, lock up, or force a child to kneel in the hot sun and call it “training.” That’s abuse—and it’s against the law.

What Act 732 (Domestic Violence Act) Adds

This law takes things a step further. Section 1 of the Domestic Violence Act, 2007 (Act 732) says:

Domestic violence includes any act or threat of physical, sexual, economic or emotional abuse that harms or is likely to harm the safety, health or well-being of a person.

That includes children. So even slaps, insults, or punishments that humiliate them could land you in hot water.

How To Discipline Your Child Without Yelling or Hitting

Here’s the good news: there are smart, respectful—and legal—ways to raise disciplined kids in Ghana without becoming a villain in your own home.

1. Talk, Don’t Shout

Yes, it takes patience. But talking calmly and firmly works better than screaming.

Try this:

Kwesi, I warned you about throwing your toys. If it happens again, I’ll take them away.

It’s about teaching, not terrifying.

2. Time-Outs Still Work

This isn’t just for oyibo homes. Time-outs are simple: send the child to a quiet space to calm down for a few minutes.

Pro tip: One minute for each year of the child’s age. So your 6-year-old gets six minutes.

3. Take Away Privileges

TV, tablet, football, sweets—whatever they love, put it on pause when they mess up.

Example:

You didn’t do your homework, so no cartoons this evening.

Consistency is key.

4. Let Nature Do The Teaching

Sometimes, it’s best to let them feel the effects of their actions.

Example:

Don’t force your child to take an umbrella. When they get wet, they’ll remember next time.

5. Reward Good Behaviour

Don’t only shout when they’re wrong—praise them when they get it right.

Try saying:

You packed your school bag without being asked? That’s impressive!

Positive reinforcement works like magic.

6. Make The Rules Clear

Children thrive on structure. Set the rules—and stick to them.

Visual tools like chore charts, daily routines, or bedtime schedules can save you stress.

7. Grounding

For older kids, grounding works wonders. Take away outings or hangouts for a short period.

Just don’t drag it forever—make it realistic and connected to the misbehaviour.

8. Family Meetings Help

Once a week, gather the kids. Talk about behaviour, expectations, and even let them speak their minds.

It builds trust—and helps everyone feel heard.

Discipline That Can Get You Reported

Some old-school punishments are now risky business. Here’s what not to do if you want to avoid calls from Social Welfare or DOVVSU:

Don’t Do This Why? Beating or caning Could be seen as assault Insulting or shaming It’s emotional abuse Locking a child in a room Seen as cruel and degrading Forcing kneeling in gravel or sun That’s inhuman treatment Denying food or school Violates basic child rights

Where To Get Help Or Report Abuse

If you’re unsure about what’s allowed—or need help with a difficult child—reach out to: DOVVSU (Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit)





Department of Social Welfare





Ghana Education Service (if you’re a teacher)



They won’t judge you—they’re there to support both caregivers and kids.

Final Word: You Can Be Firm Without Being Fearful

Discipline doesn’t have to mean pain . You can correct your child, teach values, and build respect without slapping or screaming.

Ghana’s laws—especially Act 560 and Act 732—aren’t out to stop parenting. They’re there to protect children from lasting harm.

So, next time you feel like reaching for the cane, pause—and reach for patience instead.