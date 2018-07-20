Akufo-Addo inspects 1-village-1-dam project site in Bongo

news

President Nana Akufo-Addo has visited a site of his flagship 'One-village, One-dam' policy at Bongo in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

The visit was part of his 2-day tour of the region to ascertain the level of development and to commission projects.

With a total of five hundred and seventy (570) dams to be constructed in the Upper East, Upper West and Northern Regions, President Akufo-Addo indicated that ten (10) of these dams will be sited in the Bongo constituency, which will ensure all-year-round agriculture in the district.



READ ALSO: President Akufo-Addo establishes football academy-Ex Ghana goalie discloses

Addressing a durbar of chiefs at Bongo, as part of his tour of the constituency, President Akufo-Addo noted that the performance of his administration, over the last 18 months, is an indication that the promises he made to the Ghanaian people, in the run-up to the 2016 elections, were not meant to hoodwink them.





“Free Senior High School in Ghana is, today, a reality for the people of Ghana. Last year, it meant that 90,000 more students entered secondary school than the year before. This year, the number is doubling.



180,000 more students are coming into the secondary school system than in 2017. So, we are fulfilling our promise, and making it clear that Senior High School education is free and is here to stay in Ghana forever and ever,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo also assured that his administration is going to find innovative ways of making sure that “this big population of students is catered for”, which will include the recruitment of some 8,000 more teachers, “so that they can look after our children and give them a decent education.”

The President indicated further that his government has restored the nursing and teacher training allowances, and also has begun the 1-village-1-dam initiative, “and you here in Bongo can see for yourselves that we have begun the initiative. It is our intention that Bongo alone will get 10 dams this year.”