He highlighted the government's achievements and emphasized that a well-executed campaign is crucial for the NPP's victory in the elections.
I'm fully prepared to spearhead a dynamic and impactful campaign — Bawumia
The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2024 flagbearer, has announced his readiness to lead a vigorous campaign for the upcoming December elections.
Dr. Bawumia also urged all NPP parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general election to recognize their vital role in ensuring the party's success in the December polls within their respective constituencies.
Speaking to NPP's parliamentary candidates from the 137 orphan constituencies after a three-day seminar on Thursday, March 14, 2024, Dr. Bawumia emphasized that these candidates are essential in securing the party's victory within their constituencies.
According to him, "We have a solid track record and a good campaign message, and I am well prepared to lead an effective and spirited campaign.
"I have observed firsthand, the enthusiasm and readiness of the party's parliamentary candidates, and I am confident that the party will win the 2024 general elections and also secure a clear parliamentary majority."
