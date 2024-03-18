I'm fully prepared to spearhead a dynamic and impactful campaign — Bawumia

Dr. Bawumia also urged all NPP parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general election to recognize their vital role in ensuring the party's success in the December polls within their respective constituencies.

Speaking to NPP's parliamentary candidates from the 137 orphan constituencies after a three-day seminar on Thursday, March 14, 2024, Dr. Bawumia emphasized that these candidates are essential in securing the party's victory within their constituencies.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, "We have a solid track record and a good campaign message, and I am well prepared to lead an effective and spirited campaign.