I'm not clearing agent and won't interfere in the fight against corruption — Mahama

He emphasized his unwavering stance on holding accountable any of his appointees found guilty or suspected of corruption, prioritizing the national interest over personal affiliations.

Mahama underscored his dedication to fostering accountability by stating his determination to uphold consequences for actions, refusing to shield individuals from legal repercussions.

He said "One of the reasons why you are suffering in terms of imposition of revenue and taxes is because of the expenditure side. Suppose the government is raising the money and misusing it through sole sourcing, procurement, and so forth. In that case, it is your taxpayers' money that is being wasted and so we must take an interest in that that is why I have suggested that we are going to have an independent valuation office and any sole sourcing contract must go for value-for-money audit to make sure that it has not been inflated.

"Aside from that, we must make sure that we cut down on corruption and allow the anti-corruption institutions to work."

"If people have taken advantage of the country, they must be dealt with, and that is why I said when I come into the office and I am swearing in the ministers, I will caution them, and if they don't listen and do not do their work well and EOCO or OSP come after you, I am not a clearing agent and I won't interfere and I will let them do their work," he added.

Earlier, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo rejected claims that he is entertaining corruption in his government.

He said his government has undertaken the boldest initiatives since independence to reform and strengthen the capacity of the nation's institutions to tackle corruption in the public sector.

Nana Addo reiterated his commitment to fighting and eliminating corruption in the country.

Speaking on Monday, September 11, 2023, during the 2023 Ghana Bar Association Conference held at the University of Cape Coast, he said he will continue to chart this cause despite being labeled a "clearing agent" by some critics.