Independent candidate surges in Ejisu by-election, challenging NPP stronghold

The by-election, held on Tuesday, April 30, witnessed an unexpected twist as Aduomi, running independently, demonstrated formidable support across various polling centres. While the NPP's Boateng maintained a lead in several areas, Aduomi's unexpectedly strong performance has shaken the political landscape.

Here's a breakdown of the provisional results from key polling centres as reported by Joy News:

Kwamo:

• Esther Osei (CPP)

• Kwabena Boateng (NPP) - 140

• Beatrice Boakye (LPG)

• Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent) - 130

• Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)

• Attakorah Joseph (Independent)

Pentecost Church Fumesua:

• Esther Osei (CPP)

• Kwabena Boateng (NPP) - 169

• Beatrice Boakye (LPG)

• Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent) - 77

• Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)

• Attakorah Joseph (Independent)

Pentecost Church Fumesua 2:

• Esther Osei (CPP)

• Kwabena Boateng (NPP) - 169

• Beatrice Boakye (LPG)

• Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent) - 1

• Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)

• Attakorah Joseph (Independent)

Onwe:

• Esther Osei (CPP)

• Kwabena Boateng (NPP) - 231

• Beatrice Boakye (LPG)

• Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent) - 32

• Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)

• Attakorah Joseph (Independent)

Ejisu Primary A:

• Esther Osei (CPP)

• Kwabena Boateng (NPP) - 96

• Beatrice Boakye (LPG)

• Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent) - 99

• Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)

• Attakorah Joseph (Independent)

Ejisu Primary B:

• Esther Osei (CPP)

• Kwabena Boateng (NPP) - 130

• Beatrice Boakye (LPG)

• Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent) - 147

• Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)

• Attakorah Joseph (Independent)

Ejisu JHS:

• Esther Osei (CPP)

• Kwabena Boateng (NPP) - 119

• Beatrice Boakye (LPG)

• Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent) - 186

• Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)

• Attakorah Joseph (Independent)

Kokobra Forest GPS:

• Esther Osei (CPP)

• Kwabena Boateng (NPP) - 103

• Beatrice Boakye (LPG)

• Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent) - 63

• Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)

• Attakorah Joseph (Independent)

Chief Palace Polling Station A:

• Esther Osei (CPP)

• Kwabena Boateng (NPP) - 207

• Beatrice Boakye (LPG)

• Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent) - 178

• Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)

• Attakorah Joseph (Independent)

Chief Palace Polling Station B:

• Esther Osei (CPP)

• Kwabena Boateng (NPP) - 94

• Beatrice Boakye (LPG)

• Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent) - 92

• Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)

• Attakorah Joseph (Independent)

Assembly Hall B:

• Esther Osei (CPP)

• Kwabena Boateng (NPP) - 97

• Beatrice Boakye (LPG)

• Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent) - 107

• Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)

• Attakorah Joseph (Independent)

R/C KG:

• Esther Osei (CPP)

• Kwabena Boateng (NPP) - 96

• Beatrice Boakye (LPG)

• Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent) - 99

• Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)

• Attakorah Joseph (Independent)

Adako Jachie Methodist Church:

• Esther Osei (CPP)

• Kwabena Boateng (NPP) - 175

• Beatrice Boakye (LPG)

• Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent) - 70

• Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)

• Attakorah Joseph (Independent)

Ejisu Divisional Headquarters:

• Esther Osei (CPP)

• Kwabena Boateng (NPP) - 67

• Beatrice Boakye (LPG)

• Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent) - 49

• Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)

• Attakorah Joseph (Independent)

Okyerekro M/A JHS:

• Esther Osei (CPP)

• Kwabena Boateng (NPP) - 138

• Beatrice Boakye (LPG)

• Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent) - 38

• Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)

• Attakorah Joseph (Independent)

Besease Sakora Park:

• Esther Osei (CPP)

• Kwabena Boateng (NPP) - 51

• Beatrice Boakye (LPG)

• Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent) - 340

• Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)

• Attakorah Joseph (Independent)

Ejisu Council polling Station:

• Esther Osei (CPP)

• Kwabena Boateng (NPP) - 97

• Beatrice Boakye (LPG)

• Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent) - 107

• Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)

• Attakorah Joseph (Independent)

Donaso A:

• Esther Osei (CPP)

• Kwabena Boateng (NPP) - 155

• Beatrice Boakye (LPG)

• Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent) - 145

• Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)

• Attakorah Joseph (Independent)

Abankro M/A Primary School Polling Station B:

• Esther Osei (CPP)

• Kwabena Boateng (NPP) - 233

• Beatrice Boakye (LPG)

• Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent) - 114

• Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)

• Attakorah Joseph (Independent)

Bonwire Senior High A:

• Esther Osei (CPP)

• Kwabena Boateng (NPP) - 75

• Beatrice Boakye (LPG)

• Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent) - 81

• Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)

• Attakorah Joseph (Independent)

Bonwire Senior High B:

• Esther Osei (CPP)

• Kwabena Boateng (NPP) - 91

• Beatrice Boakye (LPG)

• Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent) - 88

• Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)

• Attakorah Joseph (Independent)

Apromase information center B:

• Esther Osei (CPP)

• Kwabena Boateng (NPP) - 131

• Beatrice Boakye (LPG)

• Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent) - 108

• Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)

• Attakorah Joseph (Independent)

Achina Community Center:

• Esther Osei (CPP)

• Kwabena Boateng (NPP) - 159

• Beatrice Boakye (LPG)

• Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent) - 115

• Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)

• Attakorah Joseph (Independent)

Achina CAC:

• Esther Osei (CPP)

• Kwabena Boateng (NPP) - 130

• Beatrice Boakye (LPG)

• Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent) - 111

• Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)

• Attakorah Joseph (Independent)

Okyerekrom M/A primary school:

• Esther Osei (CPP)

• Kwabena Boateng (NPP) - 236

• Beatrice Boakye (LPG)

• Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent) - 76

• Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)

• Attakorah Joseph (Independent)

C.A C

• Esther Osei (CPP)

• Kwabena Boateng (NPP) - 170

• Beatrice Boakye (LPG)

• Kwabena Owusu Aduomi (Independent) - 122

• Gabriel Agyemang Joseph (Independent)

• Attakorah Joseph (Independent)

These results underscore Aduomi's unexpected popularity and the growing dissatisfaction with traditional party politics in Ejisu. While the NPP maintains its strong presence in certain areas, Aduomi's independent candidacy has undoubtedly injected dynamism into the electoral landscape.