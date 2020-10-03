His orders come after videos have gone viral on social media, with NPP supporters dressed in party paraphernalia rallying in the bucket of a Police pick-up with registration number GP 3852.

The IGP in a statement directed the Director-General Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) to investigate and bring up a report on the matter.

It said, "The attention of the Police Administration has been drawn to videos and pictures showing people with political party identity apparently rallying in Police vehicles."

"The Administration does not sanction acts of this nature. The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh has therefore directed the Director-General Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) to investigate and bring up a report on the matter, for officers who are found culpable to be sanctioned accordingly.

"The Police Service is committed to its avowed principle of impartiality. The general public should be assured of the performance of police duties without fear or favour," it added.

However, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has described as "unacceptable conduct and unprofessional" of the police administration.

NPP supporters in police car

In a Facebook post, he wrote: "Unacceptable conduct and unprofessional. The bastardization of our institutions is one of the outcomes of this failed leadership".