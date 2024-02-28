It’s a tragedy that Akufo-Addo became President of Ghana – Suhuyini

In his view, it would have served Mr Akufo-Addo better if he had remained an opposition leader rather than becoming the head of state.

Speaking in an interview on 3FM while commenting on the State of the Nation address delivered by the president on Tuesday, February 27.

He expressed disappointment in the address.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is such a tragedy that his excellency Nana Akufo Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia became leaders in this country”, the former broadcaster said.

Asked what advice he would give to the president if he met him, Suhuyini said: “It is too late for him to take any advice, I think it would have been better if he had stayed the opposition leader, his story in history, I am sure would have been kind and fair but as president he has destroyed every iota of confidence that people had in him.”

Pulse Ghana

Relatedly, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that the One District, One Factory policy has provided over 170,000 jobs to Ghanaians.

The initiative has spurred 321 projects, comprising 211 new large-scale factories and 110 expanded businesses, covering 54% of districts nationwide.

ADVERTISEMENT